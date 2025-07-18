41,000 BTC options and 240,000 ETH options will expire today, with a total notional value of over $5.8 billion

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the option delivery data released by [email protected] , 41,000 BTC options will expire today, with a Put Call Ratio of 0.78 , a maximum pain point of $ 114,000 , and a nominal value of $ 4.93 billion. At the same time, 240,000 ETH options expired, with a Put Call Ratio of 1.0 , a maximum pain point of $ 2,950 , and a nominal value of $ 880 million. The total size of option delivery this week is nearly $ 6 billion, accounting for more than 10% of the current total positions. Market sentiment has clearly turned optimistic, ETH has driven the recovery of the altcoin market, BTC has remained at a historical high, and Fomo sentiment in the options market has heated up.

