Canadian listed company Planet Ventures increases its Bitcoin holdings to 25.8 BTC

PANews reported on July 18 that Planet Ventures Inc., a Canadian listed company, purchased 3.02 BTC for 500,000 Canadian dollars, increasing its total holdings to 25.8 BTC, with an average cost of about $112,603.66 per coin. As of July 17, the number of satoshis distributed per share was about 12.53, an increase of 670% from 1.65 in June. The company's cumulative investment in Bitcoin is about $2.9085 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.