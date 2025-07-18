Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group will gradually increase its Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on July 18 that Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group announced that it will gradually increase its Bitcoin reserves and promote the development of its digital asset business by cooperating with external partners.

The company plans to increase the "Bitcoin per share" metric while providing investors with more convenient ways to invest in Bitcoin, such as through Swedish ISK or capital insurance, without having to manage wallets or deal with complex regulatory issues. The strategy will rely on company profits to support Bitcoin purchases, combined with a controlled leverage strategy to ensure financial stability and long-term growth.

Earlier news reported that Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group established a digital asset business and implemented a Bitcoin reserve strategy .