US House passes all three key crypto bills, here’s what comes next

After days of uncertainty and political drama, ‘Crypto Week’ in the U.S. House ended with a clean sweep as lawmakers passed all major bills on the agenda.

On July 18, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the trio landmark crypto bills, clearing a major hurdle for digital asset regulation. The votes came after intense negotiations and followed a week of political standoffs.

Leading the pack was the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act, which passed with a bipartisan 294-134, with 78 Democrats in support. This bill aims to settle the long-running turf war between the SEC and CFTC by defining clear rules for which assets fall under which agency’s jurisdiction.

Next came the GENIUS Act, which promises the first federal framework for stablecoins. It cleared the chamber with an even wider margin of 308-122, including 102 Democratic votes.

The third, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, was the tightest of the three, passing 219-210 with only two Democrats on board. The bill bans the Federal Reserve from issuing a U.S. central bank digital currency, a proposal that sparked fierce debate over privacy and government overreach.

The greenlight of the bills followed a major defeat earlier in the week when Congress failed to advance all three. Several representatives opposed the bills as not addressing consumer protection and raised concerns over possible conflicts of interest tied to President Trump’s digital asset ventures.

With all three bills now through the House, focus shifts the next steps in the legislative process.

What happens next?

The GENIUS Act has already cleared the Senate and is now headed to Trump’s desk. The president already made his pro-stance clear, suggesting that there will be no delays from his end.

“Get it to my desk, ASAP — NO DELAYS, NO ADD ONS. This is American Brilliance at its best, and we are going to show the World how to WIN with Digital Assets like never before,” he said back in June.

A signing ceremony is scheduled for Friday, which will make the stablecoin bill the first major crypto law in U.S. history. It will require issuers to hold 1:1 reserves, submit to regular audits, and comply with both state and federal oversight.

For the CLARITY Act and Anti-CBDC bill, both will now proceed to the Senate. CLARITY is expected to advance, though tweaks around SEC and CFTC oversight could emerge. The Anti-CBDC measure faces a tougher path, given its narrow support and strong opposition from privacy advocates in the Senate.

Industry members are cheering the developments as a breakthrough moment. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse called the passage of the GENIUS Act “historic,” saying it sets the U.S. up as a global innovation leader.

However, opposition remains. U.S Senator Elizabeth Warren, a long standing industry critic, recently antagonized the bills as “not doing anything,” critizing that they could “blow up” the economy if not properly enforced. Such a stance signals potential hurdles ahead, but industry sentiment remains optimistic that the U.S. is finally entering the long-awaited pro-crypto regulatory era.