Web3 fantasy football game Football.Fun raises $2 million

PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, the Web3 fantasy football game Football.Fun announced the completion of US$2 million in financing, led by 6th Man Ventures (6MV), with participation from Devmons, Zee Prime Capital, Sfermion and The Operating Group.

According to reports, Football.Fun is a Web3 fantasy football platform where player cards can be traded like meme coins. Users can form teams through player card packs, participate in tournaments, and trade player shares through a dynamic market based on AMM.