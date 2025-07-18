Webull will reintegrate its crypto business unit and plans to resume cryptocurrency trading in the U.S. in Q3

2025/07/18 17:45
PANews reported on July 18 that according to investing, Webull Corporation (Nasdaq stock code BULL) announced that it will reintegrate Webull Pay LLC into the Webull group and plans to re-launch the cryptocurrency trading business on the platform. This move is part of its plan to re-launch the cryptocurrency trading business on the platform. Previously, Webull has launched cryptocurrency trading in Brazil and plans to expand to more markets in the future.

The integration is achieved through a business merger. Upon completion, Webull Pay Inc., the parent company of Webull Pay LLC, will become a direct subsidiary of Webull Corporation. Anthony Denier, president of Webull group, said that the clarity of cryptocurrency regulatory policies in the United States and internationally is the key to restarting the business. The merger has been approved by the company's special committee of the board of directors and shareholders, and is subject to customary closing conditions such as regulatory requirements. Currently, Webull provides investment services in 14 markets, with more than 24 million registered users worldwide.

