DeFi backbone of ASI Alliance Singularity Finance unveils H2 2025 roadmap

Crypto.news
2025/07/18 18:08
Sender
ASI$0.003878-2.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1336+2.92%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002194-0.40%

Singularity Finance, the ASI Alliance’s financial arm, has released its H2 2025 roadmap, with Q3 bringing AI portfolio tools, yield vaults, and trading agents.

Singularity Finance, the financial engine of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, has released its roadmap for the second half of 2025.

For the upcoming Q3, the project plans to launch its AI-powered portfolio management tools designed to help users build, monitor, and rebalance crypto investment strategies based on real-time data and smart automation. Alongside this, the platform will introduce diversified yield vaults — automated smart contracts that allocate user funds across multiple AI startups and infrastructure projects to maximize returns while managing risk.

The quarter will also see the phase 1 launch of autonomous trading agents: non-custodial smart contracts that execute advanced trading strategies on DEXes without users needing to write code or give up control of their funds.

In parallel, the team will begin research and architecture design for cross-chain MeTTa compatibility, a step toward integrating the ASI ecosystem’s native smart contract language across multiple blockchains.

In Q4, the platform aims to launch the Agentic Discovery Hub with full KPI dashboards, where users will be able to explore and evaluate AI projects within an interactive, user-friendly interface powered by autonomous agents.

These roadmap goals directly support Singularity Finance’s mission of powering the ASI Alliance by channeling capital into AI startups and infrastructure. At a high level, the SFI platform operates through four core functions: Explore, Earn, Invest, and Trade.

DeFi backbone of ASI Alliance Singularity Finance unveils H2 2025 roadmap - 1

For context, the ASI Alliance is a coalition of blockchain and AI projects, formed in April 2024, with the mission to accelerate the creation of Artificial General Intelligence and ultimately Artificial Superintelligence, using open infrastructure, distributed compute, and shared data networks.

The group, which includes SingularityNET, Fetch.ai, Ocean Protocol, and CUDOS, merged their tokens under a unified FET asset and is developing ASI Chain, a modular blockchain designed specifically to support decentralized AI coordination, agent economies, and cross-chain interoperability.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

According to PANews on July 31st, Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China, stated that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance is the world's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:04
Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

PANews reported on July 31st that former Jefferies trader Tian Zeng has founded a $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye, according to the Blockchain Council. The fund will officially
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:02
Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star
StarHeroes
STAR$0.007697-10.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:43

Trending News

More

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Ethenaâ€™s TVL surged 50% to $8.5 billion in the past 30 days

Bolivia's Central Bank and El Salvador's National Digital Asset Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation