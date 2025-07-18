JD CoinChain Technology: JD Stablecoin has not been issued, and all trading platforms JD-HKD are counterfeit

PANews
2025/07/18 19:11
Notcoin
NOT$0.002069+5.99%

PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, recently, JD Coin Chain Technology has noticed that someone has issued a digital currency called JD-HKD on a mainstream trading platform in the name of JD, deceiving users to participate in transactions. These deceptive behaviors not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of JD Coin Chain Technology, but also cause damage to users participating in the transaction. JD Coin Chain Technology has communicated with mainstream trading platforms to remove the relevant digital currencies and issued an announcement to remind users.

Here, JD CoinChain Technology also wants to remind all users: JD CoinChain Technology, as a participant in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's stablecoin issuer sandbox, fully complies with the implementation process of Hong Kong's regulatory guidance. Before obtaining the Hong Kong stablecoin issuer license, all tokens issued with the words JD Stablecoin, JD-HKD, JD-USD, etc., to attract users to buy, and tokens issued under the name of JD or JD's partners are scams. JD will not issue any governance tokens other than JD Stablecoin. Please carefully identify and avoid participating. JD CoinChain Technology stated that it will release the latest progress in real time through its official website and mainstream media channels. Please use the JD CoinChain Technology official website as the only official channel to obtain accurate information.

Currently, JD CoinChain Technology is one of the three participants in the Hong Kong Stablecoin Issuer Sandbox. It will continue to promote the compliance implementation of the project and explore the possibility of reducing costs and improving efficiency for global corporate cross-border settlement and personal payments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

According to PANews on July 31st, Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China, stated that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance is the world's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:04
Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

PANews reported on July 31st that former Jefferies trader Tian Zeng has founded a $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye, according to the Blockchain Council. The fund will officially
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:02
Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star
StarHeroes
STAR$0.007697-10.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:43

Trending News

More

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Ethenaâ€™s TVL surged 50% to $8.5 billion in the past 30 days

Bolivia's Central Bank and El Salvador's National Digital Asset Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation