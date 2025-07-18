The chairman of the US SEC said that the agency is considering introducing innovative exemption policies to encourage the development of asset tokenization

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bloomberg, after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a landmark stablecoin bill early Thursday, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said the SEC is considering introducing an innovation exemption policy to encourage the development of asset tokenization. He said at a press conference: "SEC staff are considering what other changes need to be made within our regulatory framework to encourage asset tokenization, including establishing an innovation exemption policy to allow novel trading methods and introducing more precise exemption measures to promote the construction of other components of the tokenized securities ecosystem."

Atkins praised the passage of the stablecoin legislation, telling reporters that the SEC looks forward to “creating clear rules” for the digital asset space. The bill now goes to President Trump for his signature.