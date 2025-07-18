XRP, BTC Holders Turn to APT Miner for Stable Investing

CryptoNews
2025/07/18 22:07
Bitcoin
BTC$118,643.73+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10028+2.57%
SphereX
HERE$0.000353-1.12%
RWAX
APP$0.00392-0.85%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002071+5.98%

Bitcoin (BTC) broke through $120,000, sparking heated discussions in the market again, while XRP also rose by more than 8% due to EU payment regulatory reforms and Ripple’s new round of cooperation plans. Despite the recovery of the crypto market, many investors have been unusually calm.

Data shows that more and more long-term BTC and XRP holders are turning their attention to APT Mienr, a fully licensed and compliant platform registered and operated in the UK since 2018. Users do not need to buy any equipment or master the technology. They only need to choose a contract to earn passive income every day, completely unaffected by the rise and fall of the currency price.

The mining service provided by APT Mienr is regarded by many users as a “digital savings account”. Compared with the psychological burden and risk fluctuations brought by frequent transactions, more and more investors are willing to choose a stable and predictable way to manage their assets.

How to Use APT Miner

  1. Sign up and get $15 (you can get $0.6 when you buy a contract with $15)
  2. Register an account using your email address
  3. Select the demand contract
  4. Payment – Get fixed income

APT Miner Contract Potential Profits

APT Miner offers various mining contract options in numerous different crypto assets. Users can pick the type of miner they want to use as well as the crypto asset they want to mine.

Most importantly, APT Miner offers affordable starting options for mining contracts and an enticing $15 signup bonus to get new users started.

You can see the complete list of available mining contract options here, or you can download the APT Miner app directly to your phone.

About APT Miner

APT Miner was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Warrington, UK. It is a digital asset service platform that has obtained local licenses and operates in compliance with regulations. We focus on providing users with convenient and secure cryptocurrency income solutions through high-performance hardware and intelligent technology. The platform always complies with regulatory policies and is committed to creating a stable, transparent and trustworthy long-term cooperation environment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

According to PANews on July 31st, Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China, stated that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance is the world's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:04
Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

PANews reported on July 31st that former Jefferies trader Tian Zeng has founded a $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye, according to the Blockchain Council. The fund will officially
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:02
Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star
StarHeroes
STAR$0.007696-9.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:43

Trending News

More

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Ethenaâ€™s TVL surged 50% to $8.5 billion in the past 30 days

Bolivia's Central Bank and El Salvador's National Digital Asset Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation