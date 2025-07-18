UPTOP has officially signed a strategic merger framework agreement with NASDAQ-listed company BIYA

PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, UpTop.meme, a liquidity protocol based on BNB Chain, announced that it has signed a strategic merger agreement with BIYA (NASDAQ: BIYA), a US listed company. This marks an important milestone in the journey of both parties to realize the vision of "building the world's largest decentralized liquidity infrastructure." UpTop stated that BIYA plans to acquire all equity and core assets of the UpTop.Meme platform, including decentralized liquidity protocols, technical intellectual property rights, etc., and fully merge with UPTOP.

UpTop is a decentralized liquidity protocol built on BNB Chain, dedicated to solving the high threshold problem of adding liquidity LPs in traditional DEX. Through the three core mechanisms of "one-click pool addition", "unilateral pool addition" and "one-click hedging" free loss protection model, it helps users open up a new narrative track with "lower risk than playing Meme and higher return than financial management".