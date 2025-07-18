Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,168 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 193,551 ETH

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,168 BTC (worth $492 million); iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 4,157 BTC (worth $490.6 million), and currently holds 731,516 BTC (worth $86.34 billion). On the same day, 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 193,551 ETH (worth $697.17 million); iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 158,875 ETH (worth $572.27 million), and currently holds 2,460,760 ETH (worth $8.86 billion).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.