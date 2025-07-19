Tom Lee: Is the rise in crypto company stock prices due to rising coin prices or reserve strategies?

By Thomas (Tom) Lee (not drummer) FSInsight.com
Understanding DAT* (Digital Asset Treasury) and BTC/ETH Treasury Strategy
Case Study: $MSTR Creates Template for Crypto Treasury Strategy.
Since the start of the $BTC strategy in 2020, Strategy’s stock price has surged from $13 to $455.
question:
How much of the stock price increase is due to the increase in the price of Bitcoin, and how much is due to crypto reserve strategies?
Behind the 35-fold increase in $MSTR stock price:
The impact of the treasury strategy goes far beyond the increase in token price.
$MSTR’s DAT (Digital Asset Treasury) strategy increases the number of tokens held per share by:
Note from Deep Tide: This table shows some of MicroStrategy's (MSTR) financing activities since it began to include Bitcoin as part of its treasury in 2020. These include internal cash, Convertible Senior Notes, Senior Secured Notes, Secured Loans, and ATM Equity Programs, almost all of which were used to purchase Bitcoin.
Bitmine announced its ETH treasury strategy on June 30, 2025, and completed the transaction on July 9, 2025.
The $MSTR example shows that buying tokens can:
$BMNR 7 days after initial transaction:
$MSTR acquired $250 million in tokens in the same time frame