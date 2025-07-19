Non-profit development organization Argot Collective sold another 600 ETH 6 hours ago

PANews reported on July 19 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, Argot Collective, a non-profit development organization that received 7,000 ETH operating funds from the Ethereum Foundation, continued to sell 600 ETH for 2.15 million USDC 6 hours ago. Since it started selling ETH for stablecoins on 7/11, it has exchanged 4,826.6 ETH for 15.417 million USDC, with an average selling price of $3,194.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.