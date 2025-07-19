JPMorgan analyst: Regulators outside the U.S. may prefer tokenized bank deposits over stablecoins

PANews
2025/07/19 10:07
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05864+2.01%
MAY
MAY$0.05218-1.56%
U Coin
U$0.01105-0.98%

PANews reported on July 19 that according to The block, JPMorgan analysts said that regulators outside the United States, including the Bank of England, seem to prefer tokenized bank deposits rather than stablecoins as the two models compete for future status in the digital financial sector. Analysts such as JPMorgan Managing Director Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou cited recent remarks by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey that he prefers banks to offer tokenized deposits rather than issue their own stablecoins. This may indicate a general preference for overseas regulation.

Tokenized deposits are commercial bank deposits recorded on blockchain infrastructure. Analysts note that they retain the protections and backing of traditional deposits, such as deposit insurance, capital requirements, lender of last resort support, and compliance with anti-money laundering/know your customer (AML/KYC) rules, while offering programmability and blockchain interoperability.

Tokenized deposits can be divided into two forms: bearer deposits (transferable, such as stablecoins) and non-bearer deposits (non-transferable, settled at par between banks). Analysts say regulators are more likely to support non-bearer versions of currencies because it helps maintain "monetary money" - a core principle of the financial system that ensures different forms of money can be exchanged at par. On the other hand, bearer tokenized deposits and stablecoins may deviate from their pegs due to market factors such as credit risk or liquidity imbalances. This was evident in past crises involving Terra, FTX and Silicon Valley Bank, they noted.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

According to PANews on July 31st, Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China, stated that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance is the world's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:04
Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

PANews reported on July 31st that former Jefferies trader Tian Zeng has founded a $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye, according to the Blockchain Council. The fund will officially
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:02
Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star
StarHeroes
STAR$0.007696-9.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:43

Trending News

More

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Ethenaâ€™s TVL surged 50% to $8.5 billion in the past 30 days

Bolivia's Central Bank and El Salvador's National Digital Asset Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation