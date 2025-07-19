OpenAI launches $50 million fund to support nonprofits and community organizations

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cailian Press, on July 18 local time, OpenAI announced that it would launch an initial fund of $50 million to support non-profit and community organizations. The statement said that through this fund, OpenAI will work with partners to leverage the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in education, economic opportunities, community organizations, and health care to expand its influence and promote innovation. The company will also support community-led research and innovation to leverage the potential of artificial intelligence to promote public welfare.

