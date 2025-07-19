21Shares submits two cryptocurrency index ETF applications to the US SEC

PANews reported on July 19 that according to an official announcement, 21Shares and Teucrium ETFs have cooperated to submit two cryptocurrency index ETF applications to the US SEC, namely 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF and 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF. They track the top ten cryptocurrencies by market value and the FTSE Crypto Index excluding Bitcoin.

