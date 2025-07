1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Kuru is a high-performance decentralized exchange on Monad that provides users with a platform for spot asset trading.

The project raised $11.6 million in funding from Paradigm, Electric Capital, and other funds, making it a Tier-1 project in the Monad ecosystem.

In this guide, we’ll look at what activities you should do in the testnet with an eye on drops.

Request test MON tokens on the faucet page: Faucet page. Details: Monad. Go to the website and trade test tokens in the Markets section: Markets section. Details: Kuru. In the Launch section, create your own token: Launch section. Details: Kuru. Add liquidity in the Liquidity tab: Liquidity section. Details: Kuru. Open boxes on the page to get a character. Also, join the Discord and claim roles. Faucet page. Details: Monad.Markets section. Details: Kuru.Launch section. Details: Kuru.Liquidity section. Details: Kuru.