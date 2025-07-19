Pan Du: We are communicating with Hong Kong regulators to launch a pledged spot Ethereum ETF in the second half of the year

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Hong Kong media Wen Wei Po, after the Bitcoin ETF was listed in Hong Kong, Ren Junfei, founder and CEO of licensed virtual asset management company Pandu, announced that it plans to launch a pledged spot Ethereum ETF product in Hong Kong in the second half of this year. This product is not only a spot holding product, but will also add additional income. It is currently communicating with Hong Kong regulators on how to protect the interests of investors, as well as operational matters such as subscription and redemption.

