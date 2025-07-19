Data: If you use the selling price of each generation of iPhone to buy Bitcoin, the profit may reach 242 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 19 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), retweeted a tweet on the X platform, in which data showed that if Bitcoin was purchased using the selling price of each new generation of iPhone, the current profit could reach US$242 million.
Analysts believe that the BTC price of iPhone has been used by the crypto community as a benchmark for measuring the purchasing power of Bitcoin, and investors understand the value proposition of cryptocurrency by comparing the Bitcoin price of iPhone in previous years.
