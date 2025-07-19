Project X — active in the project with an eye on the drop

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Project X is the first-of-its-kind decentralized exchange on HyperEVM.

At the time of writing, the project is running a points program for providing liquidity, trading, and inviting friends.

There is no information about raised investments, but many founders of well-known projects are following the project.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on the drop.

Go to the website and connect your wallet. In the Swap section, exchange tokens: Swap section. Data: Project X Provide liquidity in the Liquidity tab: Liquidity section. Data: Project X Swap section. Data: Project XLiquidity section. Data: Project X 3. Claim rewards once a day in the Portfolio section and invite friends.