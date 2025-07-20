UK plans to sell seized Bitcoin to fill fiscal gap, sales could reach $7 billion

PANews
2025/07/20 08:12

PANews reported on July 20 that the British Home Office is working with the police to sell a batch of seized cryptocurrencies to fill the financial gap, according to the Daily Telegraph. The total amount of cryptocurrencies seized by the police is currently unknown. But a raid in 2018 seized 61,000 bitcoins from a Ponzi scheme case. Last week, the value of Bitcoin reached $123,000, making it worth more than 5.4 billion pounds (about 7 billion U.S. dollars), a 20-fold increase from when it was seized.

The Home Office plans to establish a "cryptocurrency storage and liquidation framework" that will allow law enforcement agencies to securely store frozen digital currencies and sell them. According to a tender notice issued by BlueLight Commercial, a police procurement company, on behalf of the Home Office, the British government will also offer a contract to operate a centralized service responsible for holding and selling seized cryptocurrencies. The contract is worth up to $53.7 million and will be valid for at least four years. But the proposal has not yet received an acceptable bid. The time between the police seizing digital assets and clearing and selling them is often long. The tender notice acknowledged: "The average time between the seizure of assets and the end of the legal process (liquidation) is less than 1 year, and for more complex cases it may take 3 to 4 years."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011615-5.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003207+21.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Author: @BlazingKevin_, Researcher at Movemaker In Polymarket, each prediction market is essentially a "probability exchange for future events." Users can express their bets on a particular event by buying an
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1232-1.36%
BOOK
BOOK$0.0000099+0.50%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11612-0.09%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:00

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

1confirmation founder: 1confirmation NFT Fund still has a lot of capital to deploy