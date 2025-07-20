British media: London Stock Exchange Group considers launching 24-hour trading

PANews reported on July 20 that the Financial Times reported that the London Stock Exchange Group is considering whether to launch 24-hour trading. Due to the growing demand from small investors who are active outside normal business hours, exchanges are competing to extend stock trading hours. According to people familiar with the matter, the London Stock Exchange Group is studying the feasibility of extending trading hours, covering the required technology and regulatory impact. One of the people said that the London Stock Exchange "is really considering this matter seriously, whether it is 24-hour trading or extended trading hours," adding that the exchange group is conducting "important commercial, policy and regulatory discussions" on this "ongoing issue." Another person familiar with the matter said that this exploration is part of a broad discussion about potential new products and services.