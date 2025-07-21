NFT trading volume exceeded $140 million last week, reaching the highest level since mid-January

2025/07/21
PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, the recent rise in Ethereum prices has driven the prosperity of its NFT ecosystem, with on-chain transaction volume reaching its highest level since mid-January. In the past week, Ethereum NFT transaction volume reached US$75 million, accounting for most of the total transaction volume of US$143.5 million on major blockchains. Ethereum NFT transaction volume has increased significantly compared to two weeks ago, when the chain's weekly transaction volume was only US$18.3 million. During the same period, Bitcoin-based NFT transaction volume also increased from US$11 million to US$25.6 million, although Polygon-based NFT transaction volume decreased slightly.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

According to SoSoValue, a PANews report on July 31st, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $47.0383 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of
