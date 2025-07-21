Weilai’s statement: “Manipulating black public relations” and “hiring cybercrime” are pure slander, and the screenshots of the so-called “virtual currency transaction” report are forged

2025/07/21 08:16
PANews reported on July 21 that NIO's legal department issued a solemn statement on July 19 regarding malicious online rumors: "Recently, some online accounts have maliciously released false information against our company and employees, deliberately fabricating and spreading false content such as 'Ledao Auto employees participated in manipulating black public relations' and 'hiring Internet trolls to attack friendly companies'. Such remarks seriously violate the facts and are purely malicious slander and defamation of Ledao Auto and our employees. We have noticed that online accounts including 'Awen Jianji' have forwarded and commented without confirming the authenticity of the content. A so-called report screenshot circulated online shows that the content such as 'virtual currency transaction details' and 'evidence compilation materials' are all fabricated out of thin air and are false rumors generated by AI. NIO has always adhered to legal and compliant operations and resolutely opposes any form of online black public relations and Internet trolls. In response to this malicious rumor and defamation, our company has reported the case to the public security organs and will resolutely take legal measures to investigate the legal responsibilities of the relevant entities to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the company and employees and defend a good environment for fair competition in the industry."

