Bitcoin Core developers fix 5-year-old disk fill vulnerability

PANews
2025/07/21 07:48
Core DAO
CORE$0.5327-0.41%
NODE
NODE$0.07747+0.36%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Protos, the Bitcoin Core development team this month fixed a disk filling vulnerability that has plagued full node operators for five years. The vulnerability allows attackers to force node hard disks to continuously write redundant data through malicious log instructions (such as LogPrintf, LogInfo, LogWarning, or LogError, etc.), causing serious impacts on mechanical hard disk nodes and even causing performance degradation of flash memory devices.

The fix was submitted via PR 32604 and merged into the main branch by senior developer Gloria Zhao. The submission passed 19 checks and no objections. Developers expect that the disk filling attack will disappear completely after the patch is popularized in the Bitcoin network with the new version of Bitcoin Core. The latest version of Bitcoin Core is 29.0, which was released on April 14, and the Core version is usually upgraded every few months. As a voluntary software package that does not allow automatic updates, full node operators must always choose to manually upgrade their software. About 16% of node operators are running version 29.0. Other nodes are running older versions of the software.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011584-5.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003211+23.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

According to SoSoValue, a PANews report on July 31st, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $47.0383 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011584-5.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:55

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

1confirmation founder: 1confirmation NFT Fund still has a lot of capital to deploy

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC on the Ethereum chain