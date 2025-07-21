JPMorgan Chase data-charging plan could "destroy" crypto and fintech startups, executive warns

PANews
2025/07/21 09:54
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05815+0.36%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Fortune magazine, last month, when JPMorgan Chase informed fintech companies that it planned to charge them for accessing its customers' bank account data, the move caused a strong reaction in many areas of the financial industry. According to four industry executives, the move is a blow to the fintech industry and may have a devastating impact on early startups, including those in the cryptocurrency industry. However, analysts believe that mature fintech companies such as PayPal and Block (formerly Square) may not be greatly affected by this fee adjustment.

Under the plan, the bank could charge data aggregators fees every time a consumer moves money from JPMorgan to a cryptocurrency account or a third-party service like Robinhood. Crypto and fintech companies often use aggregators like Plaid or MX to access customer accounts at major financial institutions like JPMorgan. So far, banks haven’t charged fintech companies, but that could change. Aggregators are widely expected to pass on the new fees to fintech customers, and some may even pass the costs on to consumers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011584-5.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003211+23.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

According to SoSoValue, a PANews report on July 31st, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $47.0383 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011584-5.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:55

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

1confirmation founder: 1confirmation NFT Fund still has a lot of capital to deploy

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC on the Ethereum chain