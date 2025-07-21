Cryptocurrency market generally rises, ETH breaks through $3,800

PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market continued to rise. Ethereum (ETH) rose 3.26% in 24 hours, breaking through $3,800, and has risen for 8 consecutive days. After hitting a record high of $123,000, Bitcoin (BTC) has maintained a narrow range of fluctuations in the past week and is now trading at $117,000.

Other sectors with outstanding performance include: DePIN sector rose 4.92% in 24 hours, among which Render (RENDER) rose 5.45%; Layer2 sector rose 4.74%, and within the sector, ImmutableX (IMX) and Celestia (TIA) rose 6.92% and 8.33% respectively; Meme sector rose 4.51%, Dogecoin (DOGE), dogwifhat (WIF), and MemeCore (M) rose 7.23%, 11.89%, and 30.03% respectively.

In addition, the RWA sector rose 3.22% in 24 hours, Keeta (KTA) and MANTRA (OM) rose 16.09% and 48.75% respectively; the DeFi sector rose 2.86%, Ethena (ENA) rose 11.59%; the PayFi sector rose 2.34%, Litecoin (LTC) rose 4.83%; the Layer1 sector rose 2.33%, Cardano (ADA) rose 3.37%; the CeFi sector rose 1.74%, and Hyperliquid (HYPE) rose 3.08%.