Minsheng Securities: Stablecoins are expected to help traditional financial assets conduct "on-chain" transactions

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Jiemian, Minsheng Securities pointed out that in the short term, cross-border payment scenarios are expected to become an important scenario for the implementation of stablecoins. Stablecoins are expected to help improve cross-border payment efficiency and reduce cross-border payment costs. Cross-border payment-related financial technology targets are expected to continue to benefit. It is recommended to focus on Lianlian Digital. In the long run, stablecoins are expected to promote virtual asset transactions and RWA and STO. Stablecoins are expected to help traditional financial assets conduct "on-chain" transactions. Chinese securities firms are accelerating their layout. For example, Guotai Junan International has upgraded its virtual asset trading license, and GF Securities (Hong Kong) has fully connected to HashKey Chain as the core on-chain issuance network, and issued the first daily redeemable tokenized securities "GF Token". Head securities firms and exchange targets are expected to benefit more from the development of stablecoins.