Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $2.18 billion last week, setting a new record for weekly net inflow

PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$2.18 billion last week (July 14 to July 18, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a weekly net inflow of $1.76 billion. Currently, ETHA's total net inflow has reached $8.06 billion. The second largest was Grayscale's Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a weekly net inflow of $202 million. Currently, ETH's total net inflow has reached $1.03 billion.

It is worth noting that all nine Ethereum ETFs had net inflows last week, among which ETHA and ETH both hit record highs in weekly net inflows last week.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$18.37 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 4.19%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$7.49 billion.