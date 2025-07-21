A contract giant with a total profit of over $73 million is long ETH, BTC, HYPE and PEPE

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the total profit of the whale 0x4a20 on Hyperliquid reached 73.66 million US dollars. The current long positions are: ETH (25x leverage), BTC (40x leverage), HYPE (10x leverage) and PEPE (10x leverage), all of which use the highest leverage configuration. Total position size: 121 million US dollars. Unrealized profit: 1.14 million US dollars

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.