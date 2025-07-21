Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.39 billion last week, continuing their six-week net inflow

2025/07/21 11:38
PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$2.39 billion last week (July 14 to July 18, Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of $2.57 billion, the second highest weekly net inflow in history. Currently, IBIT's total net inflow has reached $56.97 billion. The second largest was Grayscale's Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC, with a weekly net inflow of $41.86 million. Currently, BTC's total net inflow has reached $1.64 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was Grayscale's GBTC ETF, with a net outflow of $123 million. The total net outflow of GBTC has reached $23.51 billion. The second largest was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB ETF, with a net outflow of $120 million. The total net inflow of ARKB has reached $2.92 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$152.4 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.51%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.75 billion.

