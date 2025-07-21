Two institutional addresses sold 25.5 billion PUMPs in one week and made a profit of nearly 40 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Ember, two addresses that participated in the institutional private placement of pump.fun recently made a total profit of $ 39.65 million in one week by selling 25.5 billion PUMP (about $ 141 million). Among them, the D6ar…Lazd address participated in the private placement with $ 100 million USDC and obtained 25 billion PUMP . In the past week, 13 billion PUMP (about $ 71.46 million) was transferred to FalconX and flowed to multiple exchanges, making a profit of $ 19.5 million; the 58WQ…v33E address obtained 12.5 billion PUMP with $ 50 million USDC , which has been transferred to the exchange, making a profit of $ 20.15 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.