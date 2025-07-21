Sequans buys 1,264 more bitcoins for $150 million

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, French listed company Sequans purchased 1,264 bitcoins for US$150 million, and its total bitcoin holdings have now reached 2,317.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.