Ethereum’s $3,800 rally powers record $4.4 billion crypto funds inflows

Ethereum is taking the lead in driving institutional capital into digital assets, and its steady uptrend has fueled the largest weekly inflows ever recorded for crypto funds.

In its Monday report, CoinShares revealed that digital asset investment products saw $4.39 billion in inflows last week, pushing assets under management (AuM) to a record $220 billion. This marks 14 straight weeks of net inflows, with year-to-date totals now at $27 billion.

Ethereum (ETH) led the charge with $2.12 billion, nearly double its previous weekly record of $1.2 billion and well ahead of Bitcoin’s (BTC) $2.2 billion. 2025 inflows for ETH have now reached $6.2 billion, already surpassing its entire 2024 total.

The numbers come as ETH continues its upward climb, briefly touching $3,800 earlier today before adjusting hands to trade at its current $3,777. So far, the asset has surged roughly 54% over the past month, and 23% in the last seven days.

ETH’s performance over the past 13 weeks now represents 23% of its total AuM, underscoring its uptrend this year amid growing weight in institutional portfolios.

While Bitcoin’s $2.2 billion in inflows is down 18.5% from $2.7 billion the previous week, it still remains a major component of overall fund activity. Altcoins also posted smaller but notable inflows, including Solana (SOL) with $39 million, XRP (XRP) with $36 million, and SUI (SUI) with $9.3 million.

Robust inflows into exchange-traded products added to the surge, with BTC and ETH ETF issuers posting strong numbers. BlackRock and Grayscale led the gains, while Ark Invest, Fidelity, and ProShares saw outflows.

Regionally, the lion’s share of the inflows came from the United States, accounting for $4.36 billion. Switzerland, Australia, and Hong Kong followed with $47.3 million, $17.3 million, and $14.1 million respectively, while Brazil and Germany posted minor outflows of $28.1 million and $15.5 million.