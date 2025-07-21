BNB Hack’s Latest Winners Announced: Basement, DeFi Copilot, BIBIM

PANews reported on July 21 that BNB Chain announced the results of the latest batch of BNB Hack (6/23–7/17). The social protocol Basement (DeSoc direction), AI-driven DeFi assistant DeFi Copilot, and strategy tool BIBIM (AI direction) successfully won awards, all of which can receive $3,000 USDT bonus, $50,000 Kickstart reward package, and official Demo Day display opportunities. At the same time, Peridot and Agent Einstein in the AI direction entered the incubation observation list.

This round received 30+ submissions from developers around the world, including from the offline event in New York:

Basement: Provides an instant social layer for web pages, combined with AI Agents to achieve one-click chat, interaction, rewards and information aggregation

DeFi Copilot: A one-stop PancakeSwap trading assistant that integrates real-time analysis, one-click ordering, and automatic management

BIBIM: Using visual interfaces and AI to simplify strategy building, testing, and monetization, reducing the complexity of DeFi

BNB Hack is a long-term hackathon launched by BNB Chain for Web3 innovation directions such as AI, DeSoc, DeSci, and DePIN. It has received more than 200 global submissions and has selected 9 Tier 3 projects and 40 potential projects.

