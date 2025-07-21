Trump Media and Technology Group: Bitcoin reserve purchases total $2 billion

PANews reported on July 21 that Trump Media Technology Group (DJT.O) announced that its total Bitcoin reserve purchases have reached $2 billion. The group plans to continue acquiring Bitcoin and related assets and convert options into spot Bitcoin. Approximately $300 million of additional capital is allocated to option acquisition strategies for Bitcoin-related securities.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.