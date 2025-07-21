Amber Group Accelerator amber.ac Launches BUIDL_QUESTS 2025: Record-breaking Funding of Over $10 Million to Drive Innovation at AgentFi

2025/07/21 21:38
PANews reported on July 21 that amber.ac, a Web3 accelerator under Amber Group, officially launched the second global hackathon BUIDL_QUESTS 2025, with a total incentive amount of over 10 million US dollars, focusing on the AgentFi field to help build the next-generation crypto economy driven by autonomous intelligent agents.

The incentives include cash bonuses, ecological incentives, potential investment opportunities, cloud service resources, and TVL liquidity support, etc. Participating projects will also have the opportunity to receive guidance from Amber Group mentors, financing opportunities, and be on the Token2049 offline display stage.

In addition, the intelligent economy representative MIA will participate in content co-creation and community interaction as an event ambassador.

Registration is now open. For more information, please visit amber.ac or join the official Telegram group.

