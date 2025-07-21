TON narrowly avoids blockchain crash: ‘Security remains highest priority’

Crypto.news
2025/07/21 22:03
TONCOIN
TON$3.458+1.73%
Major
MAJOR$0.1617-4.10%

TON blockchain security firm TonBit announced that it averted a major vulnerability on the TON Virtual Machine.

TON blockchain (TON) averted a total crash after discovering a major bug. On Monday, July 21, TonBit announced that it identified a critical vulnerability in the TON Virtual Machine. According to TonBit, the bug could have led to denial-of-service attacks across the network, bringing its infrastructure down.

The bug in the INMSGPARAM instruction for the TVM included a null-pointer dereference that could have been used to inject false message parameters. Attackers could exploit this behavior to crash the virtual machine at runtime.

In the case of such an exploit, the network would halt its execution of smart contracts and disrupt dApps operating on TON. This would significantly affect the large miniapp ecosystem on Telegram, many of which rely on TON for their infrastructure.

TonBit discovered the vulnerability ahead of the rollout of Global Version 11. This enabled maintainers to quietly integrate the fix before the mainnet deployment of the update.

TonBit fixes third critical bug on blockchain

For its efforts, TonBit earned a bug bounty from the TON Core development team. This was the third time that the security firm obtained a similar reward, with formal recognition from the TON team. In both cases, the team delivered patches before bad actors were aware of the vulnerabilities.

Owned by BitsLab, TonBit is a security firm focusing on the TON ecosystem. The firm is a primary security assurance provider for the network, and specializes in comprehensive audits for TON-based projects.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011559-5.96%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

According to SoSoValue, a PANews report on July 31st, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $47.0383 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011559-5.96%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:55
1confirmation founder: 1confirmation NFT Fund still has a lot of capital to deploy

1confirmation founder: 1confirmation NFT Fund still has a lot of capital to deploy

According to PANews on July 31st, 1confirmation founder Nick Tomaino posted on the X platform that the 1confirmation NFT Fund is currently the largest institutional buyer of NFTs in the
League of Traders
LOT$0.0224+11.60%
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004847-0.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:42

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

1confirmation founder: 1confirmation NFT Fund still has a lot of capital to deploy

Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC on the Ethereum chain