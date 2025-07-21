XRP News: Savvy Investors Turn to IOTA Miner Cloud Mining to Add a Steady Income Every Day

While XRP has stimulated market enthusiasm with an astonishing 32% increase, the latest report warns: in the past three days, XRP whale addresses have transferred more than 180 million tokens to exchanges, and the risk of liquidation is approaching the highest level of the year. In the face of drastic fluctuations, investors should not only hold their coins and wait and see, but also actively diversify their layout – transfer their assets to the free cloud mining platform IOTAMiner. The platform supports a variety of mainstream currencies such as XRP, BTC, ETH, SOL, etc., and the daily passive income can reach $7,977, providing stable protection for your wealth appreciation.

What Is IOTAMiner?

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, IOTAMiner is a cloud mining platform with seven years of reputation, covering 100+ countries and serving more than 9 million users. As the world’s first cloud mining pioneer that combines artificial intelligence with renewable energy, IOTAMiner holds a strategic reserve of 8,000+ bitcoins, operates in full compliance, and is committed to providing users with 100% return on investment guarantee.

What Is Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining refers to users renting remote computing power from the platform, and the platform hosts the mining machine for maintenance. Users do not need to purchase equipment and pay electricity bills, and share mining income according to computing power through contracts. This model has a low-cost and controllable threshold.

IOTAMiner Advantages

  1. Get a $15 welcome gift upon registration, and start your cloud mining journey easily.
  2. Decentralized computing power + AI intelligent scheduling, one-stop cloud mining, safe, reliable, efficient and convenient.
  3. 100% renewable energy drive (solar energy, wind energy), green and environmentally friendly with no carbon footprint.
  4. Transparent pricing throughout the process, no hidden fees, and clear benefits.
  5. Promote the affiliate program, get up to $80,000 in generous rewards, and easily expand extra income.

How to Use IOTAMiner

1: Free registration & newbie gift

Complete the registration in 1 minute and get a $15 reward; automatically receive $0.60 every day, and there is no threshold for passive income.

2: Choose a mining contract

A variety of computing power packages are available, supporting mainstream currencies such as BTC, LTC, DOGE, etc.; short-term contracts are suitable for trial, and long-term contracts help to increase value steadily.

3: Automatic mining & withdrawal

After the contract takes effect, the system will automatically mine and transfer the income directly to the account every day; you can check the income details at any time, and the balance ≥$100 can be flexibly withdrawn or renewed.

Users can choose from the following options：

Contract PlanfundsNet Profit
LTC – L7 9500 MH/s$100$100 + $4
BTC – Avalon Miner A15194T$500$500 + $30
BTC – Bitcoin Miner S21 Hyd$1,500$1,500 + $225
DOGE – Scrypt ASIC Miners$4,000$4,000 + $1,092
BTC – WhatsMiner M60S+$6,000$6,000 + $2,520
BTC/BCH – Avalon Air Box40 ft$25,000$25,000 + $14,000

Income description

“Mining income will be automatically credited to your account the day after the contract takes effect.”

“When your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw to your personal wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to achieve continuous rolling appreciation.”

Extra income·Promotion rewards

Join the IOTAMiner promotion program, the more new users you recommend, the higher the commission you can get, easily unlock unlimited passive income, and significantly increase mining income.

Cloud mining·Financial freedom

One-stop cloud mining service, without hardware and technical thresholds, provides you with a stable and efficient way to increase asset value if you are pursuing a second income or high income.

Conclusion

XRP’s short-term gains cannot hide the increased risk signals behind it. When the whales show their intention to leave, savvy investors have turned to action – seeking asset diversification and more stable passive cash flow. The convenient, multi-currency cloud mining service provided by IOTA Miner caters to this demand, allowing investors to use existing crypto assets (including XRP) to open up new stable passive income positions in volatile markets. Get started now.

Official website: https://iotaminer.com/

Contact email: [email protected]

Android or Apple version download: https://iotaminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

