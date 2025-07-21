Trump Media turns Bitcoin into corporate fortress at $2b mark

What began as a battleground against big tech censorship has quietly morphed into one of corporate America’s most aggressive Bitcoin plays. Trump Media now sits on $2 billion in BTC, a treasury strategy CEO Devin Nunes frames as both financial armor and a hedge against what he calls “discrimination by traditional banks.”

On July 21, Trump Media announced that its Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin-related holdings had reached $2 billion, marking a major milestone in the company’s unorthodox treasury strategy.

The firm, known for operating the social network Truth Social and fintech platform Truth.Fi, disclosed that roughly two-thirds of its $3 billion in liquid assets are now tied to digital assets, with an additional $300 million allocated to options strategies aimed at converting more exposure into spot BTC.

CEO Devin Nunes framed the move as a deliberate effort to “ensure financial freedom” and insulate the company from what he described as politically motivated risks in traditional finance.

The scale of the accumulation places Trump Media among a select group of public companies treating Bitcoin as a core reserve asset, a trend pioneered by Michael Saylor’s Strategy but now taking on distinct political undertones.

Unlike other corporate holders, Trump Media’s approach intertwines financial strategy with its broader war on institutional power, blurring the line between treasury management and ideological statement.

The company’s Bitcoin bet may well inspire other right-leaning enterprises to follow suit, framing crypto adoption as both a financial and philosophical stand. But whether this becomes a sustainable model or a cautionary tale depends on Bitcoin’s next act.

