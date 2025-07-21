U.S. Treasury to review scope of anti-money laundering rules at some point in future

2025/07/21 23:47
PANews reported on July 21 that the US Treasury Department will review the scope of anti-money laundering rules at some point in the future.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

According to SoSoValue, a PANews report on July 31st, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $47.0383 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of
PANews2025/07/31 11:55
1confirmation founder: 1confirmation NFT Fund still has a lot of capital to deploy

According to PANews on July 31st, 1confirmation founder Nick Tomaino posted on the X platform that the 1confirmation NFT Fund is currently the largest institutional buyer of NFTs in the
PANews2025/07/31 11:42

