Mercurity Fintech reaches $200 million SOL funding agreement with Solana Ventures

PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block , Nasdaq-listed Mercurity Fintech Holding signed a $ 200 million equity credit agreement with Solana Ventures to advance its Solana funding strategy. Mercurity plans to accumulate a large number of Solana ( SOL ) tokens through the agreement, and earn income through staking, validating nodes and Solana DeFi protocols, while investing in Solana -based projects, including tokenized assets and real-world asset platforms. Wilfred Daye , the company's chief strategy officer, said that the Solana strategy is a new plan and does not replace the previous $ 800 million Bitcoin reserve plan . The two have different fund management and income characteristics.

