Li Jiange, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission: The US dollar is moving towards the exploration of digital dollars

PANews
2025/06/15 18:04
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020292-9,15%
Vice
VICE$0,01227+34,53%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Caixin.com, Li Jiange, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, wrote that since the 20th century, the US dollar anchor has gone through four important development stages, from the early gold dollar to the petrodollar, and then to the US debt dollar. Now it is on the road to exploring the digital dollar. We should have a deep understanding of the evolution of the dollar anchor and actively adjust the financial strategy. The current overall construction idea of the US digital dollar system is to incorporate the wildly growing digital currency ecology in the past into the compliance supervision system to ensure that the development of the digital currency industry is in line with the national interests of the United States. Each transformation is a strategic choice for the United States to adapt to changes in the international political and economic situation and maintain financial hegemony. For China, it should accelerate the internationalization of the RMB, improve the financial market system, and promote the research and development and application of digital currency.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, along with the Digital Asset Exchange Association (DAXA) and
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:02
NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

PANews reported on July 31st that according to CryptoSlam data, NFT sales reached $574 million in July, a 47.6% month-over-month increase, marking the second-highest month-over-month sales in 2025, second only
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000155-68,93%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004813-0,26%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:33
Grayscale launches Story Protocol Trust Fund

Grayscale launches Story Protocol Trust Fund

According to CoinDesk, Grayscale announced the launch of the Story Protocol Trust on July 31st, providing qualified investors with exposure to the protocol's native IP token. Story Protocol is dedicated
FUND
FUND$0,02323-0,21%
Story
IP$6,105+3,95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0174+7,60%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005577-3,46%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001272+0,07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 21:06

Trending News

More

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

Grayscale launches Story Protocol Trust Fund

Galaxy Report: Corporate Cryptocurrency Asset Holdings Surpass $100 Billion

Bo Hines: The amount of Bitcoin held by the US government is "not currently debatable"