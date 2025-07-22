Kaito to launch Web3 crowdfunding platform Capital Launchpad this week

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, AI-driven Web3 data provider Kaito announced that it will launch a new fundraising platform called Capital Launchpad this week. The platform will allow users to participate in private token offerings and new project investments, using an allocation mechanism based on social reputation, on-chain holdings and other indicators, replacing the traditional first-come, first-served model.

Yu Hu, the founder of the platform and former Citadel hedge fund manager, said that the project party can independently set the financing terms, including investment amount, valuation and lock-up period, and can review the qualifications of investors and allocate the quota in stages. Kaito emphasized that the platform is a natural extension of its mission to "become a distribution center in the crypto field." The launch of Launchpad is similar in function to the Echo platform founded by the well-known trader Cobie, marking a further expansion of the company's business scope.