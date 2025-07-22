Fundstrat co-founder: ETH is expected to reach $10,000-15,000 by the end of the year and will become the blockchain favored by Wall Street

2025/07/22 08:12
PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk, on July 22, Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and chairman of Bitmine, said in an exclusive interview that Ethereum is becoming the preferred blockchain platform for Wall Street institutions, and its native token ETH is currently seriously underestimated. He predicted that ETH will break through $4,000 in the short term and is expected to reach the $10,000-15,000 range by the end of the year.

Lee pointed out that the explosive growth of stablecoins has brought a "ChatGPT moment" to cryptocurrencies, and Ethereum accounts for more than 50% of the global $250 billion stablecoin market and is the main hub for the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA). He believes that Wall Street institutions prefer to choose public chains that operate in compliance and have scale effects, which gives Ethereum a significant advantage.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

According to SoSoValue, a PANews report on July 31st, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $47.0383 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of
1confirmation founder: 1confirmation NFT Fund still has a lot of capital to deploy

According to PANews on July 31st, 1confirmation founder Nick Tomaino posted on the X platform that the 1confirmation NFT Fund is currently the largest institutional buyer of NFTs in the
