Jito Foundation launches BAM to optimize how blocks are built on the Solana blockchain

PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk, the Jito Foundation launched the Block Building Market (BAM), which aims to optimize the block building and transaction sorting mechanism of the Solana blockchain. The system uses the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) technology to ensure the privacy of transaction strategies while making the sorting process verifiable. It is expected to be launched on the mainnet in the next few weeks. BAM adopts a modular architecture and includes three core components: BAM nodes responsible for private transaction sorting, verification nodes running upgraded clients, and programmable plug-in interfaces for developers. The system will allow developers to obtain benefits through customized transaction logic, and verification nodes and pledgers can also participate in value distribution. In the early stage, Solana ecological institutions such as Figment and Helius will serve as the first batch of verification nodes.