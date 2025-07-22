A whale received 7487 ETH from Cumberland, which he then used as collateral to buy another 1989 ETH

PANews reported on July 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, a giant whale received 7,487 ETH (worth US$28.15 million) from Cumberland 4 hours ago, and then pledged ETH to borrow 7.5 million USDT from Aave and continued to purchase 1,989 ETH.

Through leveraged operations, the whale has purchased a total of 32,953 ETH (worth US$117 million) in the past five days, with an average price of US$3,552: 11,003 ETH (worth US$40.53 million) were received from Cumberland, and another 21,950 ETH were purchased through on-chain expenditures of US$76.54 million.

The whale currently holds a total of 56,000 ETH (worth US$211 million).