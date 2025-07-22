AI-driven governance protocol Quack AI raises $3.6 million, with participation from Animoca Brands and others

PANews reported on July 22 that according to official news, the AI-driven governance protocol Quack AI announced the completion of US$3.6 million in financing. Supporters include Animoca Brands, 071labs, Skyland Ventures, Kenetic, Scaling Labs, Carv, Merlin Chain and other strategic investors.
According to reports, Quack AI is a decentralized governance protocol that uses autonomous AI agents to read, analyze, and execute DAO proposals across multiple blockchains. Quack AI was originally built on DuckChain and now supports the governance of ecosystems such as BNB Chain, Arbitrum, and Optimism.
