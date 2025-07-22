On-chain AI agent orchestration layer completes $6.5 million seed round of financing, led by CyberFund

PANews
2025/07/22 09:07
SEED
SEED$0.001064+0.56%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1326+1.29%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6482-0.33%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07889-2.35%

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Chainwire, Questflow, the orchestration layer of the on-chain AI multi-agent economy, announced the completion of a US$6.5 million seed round of financing, led by CyberFund. Other investors participating in this round of financing include Delphi Labs, Systemic Ventures, Eden Block, White Star Capital, Web3.com, Animoca Brands, HashKey Capital, Wagmi Ventures, ElizaOS, Tezos Foundation and CatcherVC, as well as funding from Aptos, Coinbase Developer Platform and Virtuals Protocol.

Questflow is the orchestration layer for the multi-agent economy. It can orchestrate multiple AI agents to enable them to take actions autonomously and receive rewards on-chain. The Multi-Agent Orchestration Protocol (MAOP) developed by the company supports automated task execution across Web2 and Web3 applications and provides on-chain payment capabilities for AI agents. Currently, the protocol has cooperated with companies such as Google and Coinbase, and was previously selected for the Google for Startups program.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011559-5.96%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

According to SoSoValue, a PANews report on July 31st, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $47.0383 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011559-5.96%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:55
1confirmation founder: 1confirmation NFT Fund still has a lot of capital to deploy

1confirmation founder: 1confirmation NFT Fund still has a lot of capital to deploy

According to PANews on July 31st, 1confirmation founder Nick Tomaino posted on the X platform that the 1confirmation NFT Fund is currently the largest institutional buyer of NFTs in the
League of Traders
LOT$0.0224+11.60%
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004847-0.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:42

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

1confirmation founder: 1confirmation NFT Fund still has a lot of capital to deploy

Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC on the Ethereum chain